Multiple apartments affected, people displaced after Vinton fire

From Roanoke County Fire and Rescue – (UPDATED as of 9:00 a.m. on July 2, 2022) There are a couple of corrections to the original news release: The buildings affected by this fire are two-story buildings not three story as previously stated. There are now at least three cats that have died in the fire. The first fire engine from Vinton arrived within four minutes of the call.

The fire is now under control but not completely extinguished. There are still no injuries. The fire originated in 101 E. Lee Avenue in the Town of Vinton. That building contained the business DR Music. 101 E. Lee has had the roof collapse and is a total loss. The building is not structurally sound.

Crews are awaiting heavy equipment to safely demolish the building and completely extinguish the fire. 101 E. Lee was built in 1930.

103 E. Lee Avenue in the Town of Vinton contains the business of Edward Jones Investments. This building has also had a roof collapse and is considered a total loss. There was an apartment in this building. Those residents are being assisted by The American Red Cross. 107 E. Lee Avenue in the Town of Vinton contains the business Rustic Creations. This building has sustained some smoke damage.

The building at 206 and 208 S. Pollard Street in the Town of Vinton is one building that contains 2 businesses and about 3 apartments. This building has also sustained heavy roof damage as well as smoke and water damage. The Roanoke County building inspector is on scene to assess the structural stability of this building and others. These residents are also being assisted by the American Red Cross. In total, four apartments, eight adults and multiple pets have been displaced.