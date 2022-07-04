Suetterlein: Redistricting bill he authored is working as intended

| By

State Senator David Suetterlein says Virginia’s new redistricting process is hardly perfect, but it is a big improvement over the past. Suetterlein successfully authored a bill changing the way it is done. State law now calls for independent commission to create new Congressional and General Assembly districts, and if it cannot agree, the Virginia Supreme Court oversees the process. The new House of Delegates and State Senate districts take effect after next year’s elections. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: