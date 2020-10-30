Shots fired into car on I-81, woman injured

NEWS RELEASE: The Virginia State Police is searching for the suspect vehicle involved in a shooting this morning on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County. The suspect vehicle is described as a white passenger 4-door sedan with heavily-tinted windows. No license plate or any additional details available at this time.

At 1:30 a.m. Friday (Oct. 30), Virginia State Police was alerted to a shooting that had occurred on I-81 at approximately 1:15 a.m. A white 2019 Toyota Camry was traveling north on I-81 when a white sedan with heavily-tinted windows sped past at a high rate of speed and then started reacting aggressively towards the Camry. The white sedan eventually positioned itself on the passenger side of the Camry and the male driver began shooting into the Camry near the 91 mile marker, just south of Exit 92 for Draper. The white sedan then continued north on I-81.

The Camry’s adult female passenger, who is from Charlotte, N.C., was struck and suffered non-life threatening injuries. She has been treated and released from a hospital in Pulaski County. The adult male driver of the vehicle was not injured.