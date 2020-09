Up for auction: Ranch with 979 acres, 2+ miles of James River frontage

A highly-unusual property near Buchanan goes up for auction late next month, and it is safe to say it has little competition anywhere in the region. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

A public information event is scheduled for Thursday, October 8th. Click here for full information and close to 100 property photos.