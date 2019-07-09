Botetourt County automotive factory fined $168K over air pollution

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) _ The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has fined an automotive factory more than $168,000 for releasing excessive levels of hydrochloric acid into the air. The Roanoke Times reports Dynax America Corp., located in Botetourt County, has until late this month to provide state regulators with a corrective plan. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says hydrochloric acid is a hazardous air pollutant that can cause serious health and environmental issues. State regulators say Dynax’s releases didn’t lead to any documented harm. A 2017 permit says Dynax could emit about .08 pounds (.03 kilograms) of hydrochloric acid per hour, but a test late that year showed the release rate was about five times that. A test last summer found the rate to be nearly seven times the permitted amount.