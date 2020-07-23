Another Roanoke shooting; juvenile victim is “critical”

NEWS RELEASE: On July 23, 2020 at around 1:15am, Roanoke Police were notified that a juvenile male had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds. Officers responded to speak with the juvenile regarding this investigation. His injuries appeared to be critical. Officers have not yet been able to determine where this incident occurred, but the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.