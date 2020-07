Food Bank, mental health providers team to “Spread the Kindness”

| By

Children are not forgotten with a campaign giving them messages of positivity from citizens in our area. Blue Ridge Behavioral Health and The Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley has teamed up with Feeding America to “Spread The Kindness” to area youth. WFIR’s Rob Ruthenberg has more:

07-24 Spreading Kindness Wrap-WEB