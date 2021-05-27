Another juvenile is shot in Roanoke, wound appears “serious”

Roanoke Police are investigating the latest shooting incident involving a juvenile. This one happened shortly after midnight on Rutgers Street Northwest, just south of Hershberger Road in the Valley View-Crossroads area. Police say the juvenile’s gunshot wound appeared to be serious. So far, there is no word of any suspects or any arrest.

NEWS RELEASE: On May 27, 2021 at approximately 12:40 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 4800 block of Rutgers Street NW. Responding officers located a juvenile male with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers did not locate any suspects on scene, and no arrests have been made at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation. No further information is available at the time of this release. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.