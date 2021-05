Roanoke Valley average home sale prices reach new milestone, top $300k

Average Roanoke Valley home prices continue to climb, up about 25 % in April over the year before. On top of that, the average price of a completed home sale here last month topped $300,000, the first time it has reached that level. Realtors say the local numbers continue reflect national trends of significantly higher home prices, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports: