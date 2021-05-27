Motorcylist is run over, dies after losing control on roadway

NEWS RELEASE: At 6:24 p.m. on Monday (May 24), Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Route 16 just north of Route 617. A 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Route 16 when it lost control coming out of a curve, crossed the center line and laid over. The driver, David S. Greer, Jr., 49, of Hillsville, Va., was thrown from the motorcycle and into the southbound lane where he was struck by an oncoming 2016 Nissan Frontier. Greer was transported by Medflight to Johnson City Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, May 25. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the Nissan was uninjured in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.