Another Confederate monument in Richmond vandalized

| By

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Confederate statue in Richmond, Virginia, was vandalized overnight with what appears to be red paint. Police spokesman James Mercante says officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday to the statue of Confederate Lt. Gen. A.P. Hill, where they found a “red paint-like” substance tossed on the base. Mercante says the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will clean it up.The vandalism follows the toppling of a Confederate monument at the University of North Carolina this week. Richmond has been debating what do with other Confederate monuments that stand on Monument Avenue in a different part of the city. The Hill statue hasn’t been part of that discussion.