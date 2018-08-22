Bank holdup suspect arrested, charged with second theft on same day

Roanoke Police say the man already wanted for a bank robbery yesterday is also charged now taking money last night a northwest business. Police say 46-year-old Stewart Jamison first robbed the Freedom First downtown branch in the afternoon before taking cash from the register that same evening at a business on Melrose Avenue near the Salem line. He was arrested last night at a motel not far away from the second robbery.

From Roanoke Police: On August 21, 2018 at around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a robbery call at a business located in the 5000 block of Melrose Avenue NW. The store clerk told officers the suspect was completing a transaction when he reached into the cash register and grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash from the drawer. The clerk advised the suspect left the store parking lot in a dark colored sedan. Officers determined the suspect was Stewart Jamison – the same person wanted in connection with a bank robbery earlier that day. Officers were able to locate the vehicle involved in the robbery at the Embassy Inn on Melrose Avenue. Jamison was found in the Embassy Inn and taken into custody without incident.



