Animal Angel Tree in Montgomery County looks to make Christmas brighter for shelter pets
Around two decades ago New River Valley resident and animal lover Robin Yefko came up with an idea she even had trademarked and is patent pending – an “Animal Angel Tree,” for pets, akin to the Salvation Army Angel Trees which are decorated with wish lists from children. “Tessa’s Tree of Hope,” named after a cat Yefko once had, is decorated with gift ideas for pets – now at the Montgomery County Animal Shelter in Blacksburg – until December 23. The Animal Angel Tree located at the Marathon gas station on Tom’s Creek Road in Blacksburg features ornaments with pictures of each pet – and their wish list. Under ten dollars is fine says Yefko.