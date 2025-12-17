Around two decades ago New River Valley resident and animal lover Robin Yefko came up with an idea she even had trademarked and is patent pending – an “Animal Angel Tree,” for pets, akin to the Salvation Army Angel Trees which are decorated with wish lists from children. “Tessa’s Tree of Hope,” named after a cat Yefko once had, is decorated with gift ideas for pets – now at the Montgomery County Animal Shelter in Blacksburg – until December 23. The Animal Angel Tree located at the Marathon gas station on Tom’s Creek Road in Blacksburg features ornaments with pictures of each pet – and their wish list. Under ten dollars is fine says Yefko.

