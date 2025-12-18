As area high school students wrap up the first semester of their senior year, attention turns to college. Leaders at VWCC want to remind students and parents there’s a free option to eligible students. WFIR’s Den

ise Allen Membreno has more.

The Community College Access Program or CCAP offers area high school students a chance to continue their education for free. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports the deadline for applying to the program is approaching.