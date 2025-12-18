December 18, 2025

Related Stories

Santa-Mission1
1 minute read

Donated gifts deliver Christmas smiles at Rescue Mission

Evan Jones December 18, 2025 0
unnamed
1 minute read

Hallmark holiday movies draw a large number of viewers

Denise Membreno December 18, 2025 0
Animal Tree outside
1 minute read

Animal Angel Tree in Montgomery County looks to make Christmas brighter for shelter pets

Gene Marrano December 17, 2025 0