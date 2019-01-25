Alexa Cannon post: “I don’t need sympathy, I need strength”

Radford murder victim Alexa Cannon shared a post on her Facebook page four days before she was fatally stabbed saying in part “I don’t need, sympathy, I need strength”. It is unclear whether this reflects circumstances leading up her death Thursday morning. Radford Police say Cannon’s roommate, Luisa Cutting, stabbed her at least 30 times in the apartment they shared near the Radford campus.

In a Facebook post over the summer, Cannon wrote: “So incredibly proud of my best friend, Luisa Cutting for becoming Latinos Student Alliance’s President! I know you’re going to be amazing with everything you do! Love you more!!”

Cannon’s Facebook page says she was a Psychology major at the university with plans to graduate in May of 2020.