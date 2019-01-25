Radford stabbing victim was junior Psych major from Roanoke

The Facebook page of Radford University fatal stabbing victim Alexa Cannon says she was a Psychology major with plans to graduate in 2020. The Radford Latino Student Alliance said in a statement that Cannon was one of its members, and an October article in the university’s student newspaper referred to a Luisa Cutting as the association’s president. Police say Cutting is charged with stabbing her roommate at least 30 times Thursday morning.

Cannon’s Facebook page indicates she shared a post last weekend that reads: “I stopped venting and started praying because I don’t need sympathy, I need strength.”

Radford Univerity is making grief counselors available to students. A university statement reads in part: “This is a tragic moment for our campus community and the Radford family. During this difficult time, we ask that you provide support to your fellow Highlanders.”

Radford LSA Statement: It is with deepest condolences that we share with the Radford University and Latino Student Alliance Community the news of the passing of one of our members. LSA embraces the values of Friendship and Family, so know that your concerns are ours as well. If you would like to express your feelings over the matter, please consider contacting counseling services thru Student Affairs. At this moment, on behalf of family and friends, we request that any information you may have, you handle with the utmost discretion.