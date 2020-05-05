Advance Auto to cut 100 jobs in Roanoke and Raleigh

| By

Advance Auto Parts is cutting about 100 jobs in its Roanoke and Raleigh offices. The company says in a statement is the result of restructuring its Accounting organizations. The cutbacks will take effect in mid-August.

ADVANCE STATEMENT: “Over the past few years, Advance has simplified and modernized a number of processes and tools that have allowed us to consolidate resources and operate our business more efficiently. As a result, we have restructured our Accounting organization, which unfortunately will impact approximately 100 Team Members total from both our Raleigh and Roanoke offices, effective August 14. This was not an easy decision nor a reflection on the tremendous work of our impacted Team Members. We are grateful for their dedication and years of service to Advance.”