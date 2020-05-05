GOP hopeful says Roanoke City Council doesn’t listen to citizens

| By

Northwest Roanoke resident and financial planner Maynard Keller says Roanoke City Council doesn’t listen to its citizens – and that has prompted him to announce a bid for office as a Republican candidate. Council’s failure to vote on a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution and the decision to move municipal elections to November during federal election years were tipping points. Keller’s Council campaign platform includes creating a focus team of small business owners to advise the city, and solidifying Roanoke’s emergency management plan to address the current and future crises. He joins Peg McGuire in announcing runs today for Roanoke City Council on the Republican ticket.

5-5 Maynard Keller