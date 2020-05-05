Two Republican candidates surface in Roanoke City Council race

The first two Republican candidates to announce a run for Roanoke City Council have emerged. Peg McGuire is a communications consultant who used to work for the Virginia Museum of Transportation. McGuire’s platform includes an elected school board, moving the November municipal election to non-presidential years and electing City Council members via a ward system. Financial planner Maynard Keller has also announced a GOP bid for Council. As for running as a conservative Republican in Democratic-leaning Roanoke:

