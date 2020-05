Challenger refutes Incumbent’s “intimidation” accusation

| By

The challenger to 5th District Congressman Denver Riggleman is refuting the accusation his campaign was behind a threatening lawsuit. This comes in a race that would have been settled by now if not for COVID-19 as WFIR’s Ian Price reports:

05-05 Good Response WRAP

If you missed our story about Denver Riggleman’s accusation last week, you can find it by clicking HERE