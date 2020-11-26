90-year-old man struck, killed walking along Lynchburg road

NEWS RELEASE: LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian today.

On November 26, 2020 at 3:01 p.m., officers responded to Linkhorne Road at Circle Road for a report of a individual who was injured in the roadway. When officers arrived on scene, they found a single pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was identified as Paul Royer, 90, of Lynchburg.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Bauserman at (434) 455-6047.