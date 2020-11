March of Dimes: Virginia warrants a “C” grade for maternal and infant health

| By

The March of Dimes gives Virginia a grade of “C” when it comes to maternal and infant health. The organization notes recent changes in the state do provide more health coverage, but it says more still needs to be done. The March of Dimes graded each state on the percentage of births that are pre-term; in Virginia last year, it was 9.9% . More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

11-27 March of Dimes Wrap-WEB

Click here for the full March of Dimes Virginia report card.