Robbery at Rocky Mount store

| By

(From Franklin County Sheriff’s Office) Rocky Mount, VA (November 22, 2020) –On Saturday, November 21st the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery at Old Kingery’s Store located at 3375 Grassy Hill Road in Rocky Mount. The suspect entered the store and went straight to the counter, demanding cash. The suspect appeared to be a white female wearing a red Atlanta Braves shirt, dark hoodie, dark bandana, and leggings (see photo). There was no weapon observed during the robbery. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.