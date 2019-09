3 life terms for man who pleads guilty to triple Bent Mountain murders

Guilty pleas were entered this morning in Roanoke County court for last year’s triple murder on Bent Mountain. 19-year-old Trevor Charles enters the pleas to three counts of first degree murder and three firearms charges, and he was then sentenced to three life terms plus 13 years. Charles admits fatal shooting restaurant co-workers Brandon Dekle, Cole Kennedy and Miranda Trump. He told police earlier the three were his friends, and he blamed “malicious voices” in his head.