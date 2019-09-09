Police: Speed, alcohol believed factors in fatal pickup crash

| By

NEWS RELEASE: Virginia State Police Senior Trooper W.I. Davis is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Tuesday (Sept 8) at 12:32 a.m. on Whitmell School Road, 3 miles north of Mt. Crossroad in Pittsylvania County.

A 1996 Ford F-150 pickup was traveling north on Whitmell School Road, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

The Ford was driven by Cody Lee Barber, 19, of Dry Fork, Va. Mr. Barber and two other passengers, which were riding in the passenger area of the vehicle, were not wearing seatbelts and were injured. They were transported to Danville Sova Health Medical Center.

Three individuals were riding in the bed of the truck and were ejected. One was transported to Danville Sova Medical Center. Another was taken by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The third, De Andre Najee Smallwood Davis, 19, of Danville, Va. died at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash. Charges are pending.

Senior Trooper Davis is working to obtain more information on the passengers involved in the crash.

The information in this release is all that is available at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.