Driver killed when SUV strikes tree near Rocky Mount

Published September 9, 2019 | By Web Staff

NEWS RELEASE:  Virginia State Police Trooper M.G. Mays is investigating a motor vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality.  The crash occurred Monday (Sept 9) at 8:02 a.m. on Route 671, one tenth of a mile south of Route 1143 in Franklin County.

A 1994 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling north on Route 671, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was identified as Nila J. Pizarro, 67, of Glade Hill, Va.  Ms. Pizarro was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

WFIR - Mel Wheeler, Inc.