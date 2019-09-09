Driver killed when SUV strikes tree near Rocky Mount

NEWS RELEASE: Virginia State Police Trooper M.G. Mays is investigating a motor vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Monday (Sept 9) at 8:02 a.m. on Route 671, one tenth of a mile south of Route 1143 in Franklin County.

A 1994 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling north on Route 671, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was identified as Nila J. Pizarro, 67, of Glade Hill, Va. Ms. Pizarro was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.