238 new COVID cases in the Roanoke Valley, one new death

| By

The Virginia Department of Health reports 238 new Roanoke Valley COVID-19 cases — and one new hospitalization — in the last 24 hours. Health officials report one new death in Botetourt County. Case numbers both statewide and in our region are still well above levels from summer and early fall, but they have been gradually declining since their peak about three weeks ago.

Roanoke City: 6,559 total cases (+78), 116 deaths, 165 current hospitalizations

Roanoke County: 6,110 total cases (+78), 75 deaths, 116 current hospitalizations

Salem: 1,638 total cases (+40), 33 deaths, 45 hospitalizations (+1)

Botetourt County: 1,781 total cases (+42), 21 deaths (+1), 45 current hospitalizations

RELATED: COVID hospitalizations in region drop 20% in one week (Click to view)