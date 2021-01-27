Police: Two died in fiery 81 crash after truck rear-ended car

| By

State Police say last week’s fiery and fatal crash on Interstate 81 started when a tractor-trailer rear-ended a car near the Dixie Caverns exit. Two trucks and two cars were involved, and both cars caught fire, killing both their drivers. Police identify them as 61-year-old Janet Ridenhour of Roanoke and 60-year-old Gary King of Christiansburg. Troopers say charges are pending.

NEWS RELEASE: Virginia State Police Trooper R. King is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 20) in Roanoke County.

A 2015 tractor-trailer traveling south on I-81 struck the rear of a 2005 Hyundai Sonata, which caused the Hyundai to spin out in the southbound lanes and overturn. Meanwhile the 2015 tractor-trailer struck a 2004 Chevrolet Impala. The impact of that crash pushed the Chevrolet into the rear of a 2017 tractor-trailer. The 2017 tractor-trailer pulled off onto the right shoulder as the 2015 tractor-trailer struck the Hyundai a second time. The Hyundai then collided with the 2017 tractor-trailer. All of the vehicles were traveling in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 when the crash occurred at the 132 mile marker. The impact of the crash caused the Chevrolet and Hyundai to catch fire.