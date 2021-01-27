Regional hospitalized COVID patient numbers drop 20% in one week

Health systems based in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside Virginia collectively report a 20% drop in hospitalized COVID patients in the past week. The number of patients under intensive care fell about 7%, but those on ventilators increased close to 6%. The numbers are not broken down by specific health system or location.
NEWS RELEASE: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today (January 27):
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 345
ICU patients: 85
Ventilator patients: 54
Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 39
PREVIOUS: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today (January 20):
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 432
ICU patients: 91
Ventilator patients: 57
Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 31