Regional hospitalized COVID patient numbers drop 20% in one week

| By

Health systems based in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside Virginia collectively report a 20% drop in hospitalized COVID patients in the past week. The number of patients under intensive care fell about 7%, but those on ventilators increased close to 6%. The numbers are not broken down by specific health system or location.

NEWS RELEASE: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today (January 27):

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 345

ICU patients: 85

Ventilator patients: 54

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 39

PREVIOUS: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today (January 20):

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 432

ICU patients: 91

Ventilator patients: 57

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 31