Youngkin: No timing in rebate checks arriving just before election day

| By

A lot of Virginians are now receiving tax rebate checks in the mail — many arrived yesterday, one day before this election day. But speaking live this morning on WFIR, Governor Youngkin said there is no intentional timing in play. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

Party control of the General Assembly is at stake, but don’t be surprised if final resolution is at least one week away. That’s because all absentee ballots postmarked by today and received through the mail by next Monday must be counted.

Youngkin’s comments came in a live interview today on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. Click here to see the full conversation: