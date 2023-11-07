Fatal crash yesterday in Henry County

(from VSP) Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Monday, (Nov 6) at 4:01 p.m. on Route 220, two tenths of a mile north of Route 762 in Henry County. A 2003 International tractor trailer was traveling south on Route 220, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, travelled through a yard and struck several trees. The tractor trailer caught fire and the fire spread through the trees to an abandoned mobile home. The driver of the International was identified as Norris Jay Bowman, 56, of Ferrum. Mr. Bowman died at the scene. It has not been determined if Mr. Bowman was wearing his

seatbelt.