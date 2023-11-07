Overnight fire damages Roanoke County restaurant

Roanoke County emergency crews responded to the Sakura restaurant in the 5400 block of Williamson Road, following reports of a fire. When they arrived on scene this morning, crews found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the restaurant which was unoccupied at the time. The fire was brought under control in about one hour. There were no injuries.

NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, to the 5400 block of Williamson Road, for the report of a commercial structure fire. Units from Station 1 (North County) were first on the scene and reported heavy smoke showing from the roof of a restaurant and marked it a working fire. The restaurant was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The fire was brought under control in about one hour. There were no injuries. We appreciate the assistance of Roanoke Fire and EMS on this call. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.