Wrong-way driver killed in head-on US 460 collision

NEWS RELEASE: At 6:31 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 12), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 38700 block of Governor G.C. Perry Hwy. (Route 460).

A 2012 Honda CRV was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Route 460 when it struck an eastbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

The driver of the Silverado, Marcus Blake A. Smith, 22, of Richlands, Va., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Honda, Jackson F. Spencer, 19, of Bluefield, Va., was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where on Monday, he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.