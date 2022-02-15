Roanoke County Schools offer up to $1,500 bonuses for new school bus drivers

| By

Roanoke County Schools are offering bonuses of up to $1,500 for new school bus drivers — no experience necessary. Officials say the school system currently needs more than a dozen of them. Bonuses are also available to new bus aides and substitute school bus drivers.

NEWS RELEASE: The Roanoke County School Board has approved an incentive package for up to $1500 in bonuses for newly hired school bus drivers this school year. Currently, Roanoke County Public Schools needs to hire more than a dozen school bus drivers. The district also is looking to hire bus aides and substitute bus drivers.

Any new driver who is hired and holds a current Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) will receive a $1500 bonus after driving for 90 days. New drivers who are hired and do not have a CDL will receive a $1000 bonus after completing their CDL training and driving for 90 days. New bus aides will receive a $500 bonus. Drivers work a minimum of five (5) hours each school day with a starting hourly rate of $16.96 and are eligible for health benefits.

“No experience is necessary to become a school bus driver. We will provide all the training and help new drivers earn their CDL,” said Kathy King, supervisor of transportation.

“School bus drivers are a critical part of our operation, and we are looking for some great people to join our transportation family,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools.