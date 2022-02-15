VT research finds best snow sport helmets don’t always cost the most

Virginia Tech helmet researchers says higher price is no guarantee of greater safety when it comes to helmets for skiing or snowboarding. Tech’s Helmet Lab has released its first-ever ratings for snow sports; to evaluate these helmets, they used video analysis of winter sports competitions to determine how how skiers and snowboarders hit their heads on the slopes, then recreated those conditions in the lab. They rated helmets ranging in price from $45 to $700 and found that price not always a reliable predictor of effectiveness. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here to see Virginia Tech Helmet Lab’s ratings of snow sports helmets.

Click here to see Virginia Tech video of the helmet testing