As spring nears, increased fire risk prompts outdoor burning restrictions

It may not feel especially warm, dry or windy right now, but we are nearing the most dangerous time of year for Virginia wildfires. Debris burning is the state’s number-one cause of wildfires, and more than half of such fires in Virginia occur during the spring. So now through April 30th, outdoor burning is prohibited before 4:00 pm each day if the fire is within 300 feet of woodlands. brush or fields with dry grass. WIFR’s Evan Jones has more: