Update on fatal fire in Southeast Roanoke yesterday

(from Roanoke Fire-EMS) On Thursday, February 3, at 3:34 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1300 block of Church Ave SE for a two alarm structure fire. Units arrived to find one house fully involved and flames showing from a neighboring house. After the fire was extinguished, crews discovered a victim inside the house during their investigation. The victim died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.