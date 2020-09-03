Worker claims he was fired from Virginia shipyard for wearing Trump hat

| By

A Virginia man says he was fired from his job at a shipyard for wearing a Donald Trump hat. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Dave Sunderland was fired last week from Newport News Shipbuilding. The private firm builds the nation’s aircraft carriers and some of its submarines. Sunderland said the human resources department said he violated a policy that bars yard workers from “campaigning” while on the job. Sunderland wore the hat as he walked from his car to his work area inside the gates, and sometimes during a safety meeting at the beginning of his shift. A spokesman for Newport News Shipbuilding said it does not allow political campaign or partisan political activities on company property.