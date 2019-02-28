Woodson Honda sold to Chesapeake-based auto group

Roanoke’s long-time locally-owned Honda dealership has been sold. Woodson Honda is now Priority Honda-Roanoke. The Woodson Honda website is now down, and has been replaced by Priority’s.

Woodson was locally-owned for decades, and its former web site had said it was one of the first Honda dealerships east of the Mississippi. Priority is headquartered in Chesapeake, and it has dealerships in areas that include Hampton Roads, Richmond, northern Virginia and Charlotte.

The pending sale was announced to Woodson employees several months ago, and the announcement to Woodson customers was emailed late Wednesday afternoon.

Here is the email:

Dear Woodson Honda friends –

As the president of Priority Automotive, I’m thrilled to announce that Woodson Honda is now part of the Priority Automotive family. At the newPriority Honda Roanoke, you can expect the same great commitment to professionalism, courtesy and customer service that Sally Woodson and the Woodson family have provided the Roanoke Valley for generations.

You’ll also discover a few things you didn’t expect. Like our Grand Opening Special -0% financing OR no payments for 90 days on new Honda.And Priorities for Life, our value-added program that comes with every new car and many used cars you buy at Priority Honda Roanoke. WithPriorities for Life, there’s no charge for oil changes and state inspections for life. And your engine is guaranteed for life. Plus, every Priority certified vehicle comes with a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty that protects your engine, transmission, axles and more. Anywhere you go in America.

Founded in 1999, Priority today operates 20 dealerships across Virginia and North Carolina, and we couldn’t be happier to finally be here in the Star City. With three other Honda dealerships in our dealership family, we know our Hondas, and we know what Honda customers like you demand. You’re sure to see us all around the community, too. Each year, we make it our priority to donate more than $1 million to local charities, especially those that help kids. We can’t wait to do the same in the Roanoke Valley. From everyone at Priority, thanks for the warm welcome. We hope you can visit us soon.

Sincerely,

Dennis Ellmer

President & CEO Priority Automotive