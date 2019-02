Chupacabras heads to battle of the bands in Lynchburg

FloydFest co-creator and drummer Kris Hodges has staged battle of the bands in the past – where performers chosen by audiences have gone on to play at FloydFest. Now the shoe’s on the other foot. The band is also playing at 5 Points Sanctuary in Roanoke tonight:

