Woman stabbed in northeast Roanoke

NEWS RELEASE: On September 30, 2020 at around noon, Roanoke Police were notified of a stabbing that occurred in the area of 20th Street and Mason Mill Road NE. Responding officers located an adult female with what appeared to be a non-life threatening stab wound. She was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Details are limited. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.