Woman shot in Roanoke, but police do not know yet exactly where it happened

Roanoke Police say they are investigating a woman’s shooting with many unanswered questions — including exactly where it occurred. Police say the female victim was brought privately to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital late last night for treatment of a gunshot wound described as serious but non-life threatening. Beyond that, investigators appear to have very little information.

NEWS RELEASE: On March 18, 2021 at approximately 11:45 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived via personal transport at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers responded to the hospital to speak with the adult female victim. She had what appeared to be serious but non-life threatening injuries. Detectives are still working to determine where the incident occurred. Further details are limited at this time. No arrests have been made regarding this incident. This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.