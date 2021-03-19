Three Roanoke County supervisors get GOP nomination for re-election

Three members of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors now have the Republican party’s nomination to seek re-election. Phil North, Jason Peters and David Radford collectively cite their record on conservative values, economic development, education, public safety and transportation.

Phil C. North, Hollins, Jason Peters, Vinton and David Radford, Windsor Hills will each represent the Republican Party this fall on the ballot.

Each of the three candidates have and continue to support:

Conservative Fiscal Values

Transportation Safety Improvements

Economic Development

Quality Education, Facilities and Funding

Public Safety Improvements for Fire & Rescue, Police and Sheriffs

Several examples are: