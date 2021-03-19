Roanoke woman wins $200,000 lottery prize, plans to buy new car

A Roanoke woman is a $200,000 Virginia Lottery winner. Laverne Becks scratched one of ten top tickets in the Jewel 7s game. Three more top prize tickets remain in the game statewide. Becks tells lottery officials she plans to use her winnings to purchase a new car.

NEWS RELEASE: Laverne Becks had just gotten home from work. The Roanoke woman decided to unwind by scratching the two Jewel 7s tickets she had bought and brought home with her. However, it turned out to be anything but a relaxing experience.

“I scratched the second ticket, and I fell on the floor!” she said.

That’s because the second ticket just happened to be a $200,000 winner.

She bought it at the Food Lion at 629 Peters Creek Road NW in Roanoke.

Jewel 7s (game #1773) is one of dozens of Scratchers available from the Virginia Lottery. Tickets can be Ruby Red, like the one Ms. Becks bought, Green Emerald, Blue Sapphire or White Diamond. Prizes range from $5 to $200,000. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 734,400. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.27.

Her ticket is the seventh of ten top available top prize winners claimed in this game.

Ms. Becks said she hopes to use her winnings to buy a new car.