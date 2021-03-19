Bedford County residents warned of multiple thefts from mailboxes

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that someone is stealing mail from mailboxes — and after going through it, dumping it alongside roadways. Officials say the activity is centered in the Huddleston and Body Camp areas. Residents are asked to be on the lookout for suspicious activity, and if they come across discarded mail, do not touch it. Instead, call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office attention Investigator Cucci or Sgt. Arney at 540-586-4800, Dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.