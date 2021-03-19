Roanoke County announces new tenant at Tanglewood Mall

| By

ROANOKE, VA – Birmingham, AL-based Blackwater Resources, LLC announces another new tenant to Tanglewood, the nearly 800,000 SF mixed use center that sits at what is known as the gateway to Roanoke County and the Electric Road/Route 419 corridor. BKT Uniforms and Mathis Nursing Uniforms will be located in 8,000 sq. ft. near the Belk first floor entrance to the Mall. Specializing in a diverse array of uniforms, BKT Uniforms and Mathis Nursing Uniforms offers hundreds of brands serving the medical, industrial, public safety and hospitality industries. The company provides services to over 450 agencies in three states, and provides over 30 years of experience in the uniform industry. John Abernathy, President of Blackwater Resources, explains, “BKT Uniforms is a well-established Roanoke business, and we’re excited to have them come to Tanglewood. Many of their customers travel a great distance to Roanoke to shop due to their large inventory and unique offerings. Its another great story in the ongoing redevelopment of Tanglewood.” “Securing another large retailer to backfill available space in the mall’s interior is more great news for Tanglewood, said Jill Loope, Director of Economic Development. We remain optimistic about future business opportunities and growth in the 419 corridor.” Additional announcements of more retailers and restaurants are expected in the coming months.