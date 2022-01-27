Winter Weather Advisory for snow, blustery winds

FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY.

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches are possible along the highest ridges above 3500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia.

WHEN…From noon Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Wind chills will be as low as 5 degrees below zero Saturday morning resulting in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities…and use caution while driving. Please report snow, sleet or ice accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at…1…866…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.