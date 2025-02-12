ROANOKE, Va. – The winter storm that swept into Virginia on Tuesday continues to impact travel conditions across the Commonwealth, with hundreds of crashes reported, including several in the Roanoke Valley.

Since midnight on Feb. 11, 2025, Virginia State Police (VSP) have responded to 849 crashes statewide as of 7 a.m. on Feb. 12. Of those, 87 crashes resulted in reported injuries, though no fatalities have been recorded.

The Wytheville Division, which covers much of southwestern Virginia, including the Roanoke Valley, has reported 111 crashes, with nine injuries.

Authorities are urging drivers to stay off the roads to allow the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and emergency crews to clear highways and assist stranded motorists safely.

Safety Reminders for Drivers

For those who must travel, VSP advises drivers to take the following precautions:

Use Headlights: Increase visibility for yourself and other drivers to help navigate slick conditions safely.

Increase visibility for yourself and other drivers to help navigate slick conditions safely. Reduce Speed: Even treated roads can remain hazardous. Drive cautiously and adjust speed based on road conditions.

Even treated roads can remain hazardous. Drive cautiously and adjust speed based on road conditions. Maintain Distance: Allow extra stopping distance between vehicles to avoid rear-end collisions on icy roads.

Allow extra stopping distance between vehicles to avoid rear-end collisions on icy roads. Buckle Up: Seat belts can prevent serious injuries in crashes caused by vehicles sliding off roads or into barriers.

Seat belts can prevent serious injuries in crashes caused by vehicles sliding off roads or into barriers. Prepare Your Vehicle: Ensure windshield wipers, tires, and battery are in good condition. Keep the fuel tank full.

Ensure windshield wipers, tires, and battery are in good condition. Keep the fuel tank full. Carry Emergency Supplies: Have a window scraper, blanket, bottled water, snacks, flashlight, and a phone charger in case of delays or emergencies.

For up-to-date road conditions, drivers can dial 511 on their mobile phones or visit www.511virginia.org.

Roanoke Valley Road Conditions

In the Roanoke Valley, road crews continue working to keep major routes passable. However, side streets and secondary roads remain hazardous. Authorities stress that conditions can change rapidly and advise travelers to check for updates before heading out.

Virginia State Police, VDOT, and emergency responders remain on high alert as the storm progresses. Further updates will be provided as conditions develop.