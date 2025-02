The Senate is expected to vote Wednesday on Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation for director of national intelligence. Gabbard’s nomination survived a crucial committee vote last week and cleared a key procedural hurdle yesterday. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner holds deep reservations about Gabbard’s nomination.

