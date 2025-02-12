RSO at Jeff Center, Opera Roanoke recital and Floyd Center for the Arts exhibitions Gene Marrano February 12, 2025 1 min read From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. Share: Continue Reading Previous: Southwest Virginia Ballet’s Pedro Szalay will retire as artistic director in JuneNext: Winter storm causes hundreds of crashes across Virginia, including Roanoke Valley Related Stories 1 min read Halt Fentanyl Act heads to Senate as Virginia lawmakers push for crackdown Ian Price February 12, 2025 1 min read Carilion Clinic expands midwifery services Denise Membreno February 12, 2025 1 min read Virginia Senator calls Tulsi Gabbard blatantly unqualified Denise Membreno February 12, 2025